Even before he hangs his boots as the National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), people are already vying for the position.

Henry Nana Boakye said he is not surprised at the fierce competition because he has made the position very attractive.

About five young men of the NPP have expressed their intent and are already campaigning vigorously on social media.

Others are said to be engaging interest groups to win their support even before the party opens nomination for the internal elections.

But the incumbent is not taken aback at the alacrity with which people are jostling for his position.

He explained that he has more than a year to end his tenure, thus, is at sea as to why people are behaving as if the National Youth Organiser position is vacant.

Though he did not state whether he will contest again, the NPP youth leader urged the contenders to exercise restraint.

“I have over one year to go so my people should relax but I’m happy because I have made the National Youth Organiser position very attractive,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

This notwithstanding, he said he is focused and is discharging his duties to the best of his ability.