The remains of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua, has arrived to be laid-in-state.

His corpse was driven into the church premises in the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos State on Thursday.

Prophet Joshua, who died on June 5, is scheduled to be buried on Friday, July 9.

The controversial cleric had died a few days ago after conducting a service in his church.

The popular prophet was found unconscious in his private apartment while the service was ongoing.

TB Joshua laid in state

Following his death, there have been several controversies surrounding the death of the SCOAN founder.

The Senior Pastor of Christian Life Church, Jackson Senyonga, described prophet Joshua as the “biggest witch in Africa.”

Also, the Senior pastor of Divine Mercy Church, Olatobiloba Peters, has revealed that Prophet Joshua is in hell fire.