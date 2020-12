National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye and other high-profile members took to the dance-floor during the party’s thanksgiving service that was held in Accra.

The event was held at the forecourt of the State House on December 27, 2020, purposely to thank God for a favourable outcome of the December 7 elections.

RELATED:

Watch the video below: