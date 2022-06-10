Late former President Jerry John Rawlings is currently trending on Twitter.

This is in the wake of the party he founded, National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 30th-anniversary celebration today, June 10, 2022.

The celebration has triggered a debate about his role in the birth and development of Ghana’s Fourth Republic as well as the NDC.

This is the second time in history, the NDC party is marking its anniversary without party founder, Jerry John Rawlings RIP DADDY#NDCat30 pic.twitter.com/AvkjqbiIP2 — I’m John Nyavor Owoo (@NyavorJohnny) June 10, 2022

Many believe Rawlings’ legacy in the democratic development of the NDC deserves a border view.

The NDC, founded on June 10th, 1992, will be 30 years tomorrow. Prez Jerry John Rawlings is no more: strong men/women who toiled for PNDC/NDC are no more. July 24th, will be 10 yrs since Prez Atta-Mills left us to eternal rest. I am deep in thought!!!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/H1KnANczU3 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) June 9, 2022

In view of this, scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to extol the late Statesman for his contribution to the growth of the country and his party.

On this day, the NDC was founded by the late J.J Rawlings. Since then it has become the beacon of development, unity and stability in the country. pic.twitter.com/hTHtmLrYK1 — Citizen of Ashaiman🧢 (@Gh_Kobbi) June 10, 2022

The anniversary was preceded by the 43rd anniversary of the June 4 Uprising which was celebrated at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region.

The party, which touts itself as social democratic institution, has its roots in two major events; June 4, 1979, Uprising and the 31st December Revolution.

Today’s celebration will be commemorated with a symposium at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

Organised under the theme Unity, Stability and Development it will have former President John Dramani Mahama and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin as the guests of honour.

Other speakers will include; Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, Prof Danso Boafo, Dr Alidu Seidu and Madam Laadi Ayamba.

Read more posts below:

For example, the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition mostly operated under the banner of “The Patriots”. The Nkrumahist groups were championed by “The New Nation”. For the Jerryist camp, Eagle 1, Eagle 2, Rawlings Fun Club and others were very visible. #NDCat30 — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) June 10, 2022

These three leaders, in fact, symbolize the motto of the Great @OfficialNDCGh;

1. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Unity)

2. Prof. John Evans Atta Mills (Stability) and

3. John Dramani Mahama (Development) #NDCat30 pic.twitter.com/jgimRzE8C4 — I’m John Nyavor Owoo (@NyavorJohnny) June 10, 2022

How Rawlings wanted to make the Odaw river at circle pic.twitter.com/b6DzwnFPbn — Stream RAYOE’s Music🔥🎤🐐 (@GhanaSocialU) June 8, 2022

.



As a new block in the political scheme of affairs, with several shades of personalities from the military, Nkrumahist, Danquah-Busia- Dombo traditions, old and young revolutionaries who emerged from June 4 and 31St, and non-conformist admirers of Jerry John Rawlings ..#NDCat30 — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) June 10, 2022