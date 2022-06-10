Late former President Jerry John Rawlings is currently trending on Twitter.

This is in the wake of the party he founded, National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 30th-anniversary celebration today, June 10, 2022.

The celebration has triggered a debate about his role in the birth and development of Ghana’s Fourth Republic as well as the NDC.

Many believe Rawlings’ legacy in the democratic development of the NDC deserves a border view.

In view of this, scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to extol the late Statesman for his contribution to the growth of the country and his party.

The anniversary was preceded by the 43rd anniversary of the June 4 Uprising which was celebrated at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region.

The party, which touts itself as social democratic institution, has its roots in two major events; June 4, 1979, Uprising and the 31st December Revolution.

Today’s celebration will be commemorated with a symposium at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

Organised under the theme Unity, Stability and Development it will have former President John Dramani Mahama and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin as the guests of honour.

Other speakers will include; Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, Prof Danso Boafo, Dr Alidu Seidu and Madam Laadi Ayamba.

