The Forestry Commission is set to roll out the Green Ghana project later today.

The project seeks to plant about 20 million trees across the country.

Prior to its implementation, the Lands and Natural Resource Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, disclosed that the seedlings will be made up of both economic and commercial trees.

Speaking on JoyFM‘s Super Morning Show, on Wednesday, June 8, he stated that this year, “we are planting mahogany, we are planting wawa, we are planting rosewood, coconut, palm, mango and orange trees.”

Green Ghana Project: 20 million trees source: Dennis Adu

In addition to this, he stated that, “we are collaborating with the parks and gardens department of the Ministry of Local Government to plant ornamental trees on the avenues of our capital cities so that we can beautify the capital cities of the regions of our country.”

Mr. Jinapor said the seedlings will be free and will be available at all Forestry Commission offices, District Assemblies, various malls across the country, etc. He, thus, urged the general public to participate in the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Commission has allayed fears that the government may not achieve the 20 million target set for the planting of trees in the 2022 Green Ghana Project.

Some environment activist have cast doubt on the feasibility of the target set.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey says the 20 million target is achievable.

“This year, the 20 million tree planting project has been spilt into two phases. 10 million is going into forest reserves that will add to the forest stock. Then the other 10 million will go to improve our landscape. The places have been prepared in the forest reserves. We have the seedlings ready, and we are going to plant more of the indigenous timber species in the forest reserves,” he said in an interview.

This is the second edition of the project.

It was launched in 2021 as part of government efforts to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment at large and has been declared an annual event by the President.

Individuals and Corporate individuals who want seedlings to plant should contact the following numbers: 0244643780 and 0208290797.