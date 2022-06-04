General Overseer of the Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, in his latest prophecy about Ghana says he sees the current leaders in a ship moving on a major road which was not supposed to be so.

This to him, this affirms that things are not going well in the country.

“This government has lost touch with reality and the earlier they sit up, the better. This is not NPP I know and things are not the way they used to be but I want to tell every Ghanaian to be encouraged that a better government will soon rule the country as God has a better plans for us,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

READ ALSO:

However, he has urged Ghanaians to keep hope alive and expect better days ahead despite the harsh economy.

“When I am on major roads in Ghana, the stress in the atmosphere is just too much. The ordinary Ghanaian you meet all keep singing the same song that the economy is hard but what God revealed to me when I was praying was that although the economy is hard, there are better days ahead,” he assured.

Asked if former President John Mahama is the best bet for the NDC, he said anyone who contests Mr Mahama will not even get one percent of the votes.

“Anybody who dares come to contest Mahama will not even get one percent. They should rather support him. Mahama doesn’t need Ghana, Ghana rather needs Mahama to come and rescue us from this misery. He has won the elections already,” he said.