Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has been tipped to be the candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

General Overseer of the Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

According to him, he had a vision that the seat is meant for Mr Kyerematen but it would be very difficult for him as some elements will try hard and snatch the baton from him.

“There are always unseen hands that will manipulate and work against things and so Alan should be very vigilant about it because he is the one God has chosen to lead the party, that is what I see in the spiritual realms. The flagbearer slot is for Alan,” he stated.

His comment comes after an online survey conducted by Global Info Analytics placed Mr Kyerematen, ahead of his possible fierce contender, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the vacant flagbearer slot of the ruling NPP ahead of the 2024 general election.

The opinion poll further revealed that the minister, who contested the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2007 is more popular among floating voters than the sitting Number 2 man in the country.

The poll by the research firm, which is a renowned organization with experience in public opinion polling and data analytics, asked the question ‘If you were a delegate at the next NPP presidential primaries, which of the following candidate would you vote for?’ from where 44 percent of respondents gave Mr Kyerematen the lead, as against Dr Bawumia’s 32 percent tally.

Other possible candidates named in the poll were Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Agriculture, and Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy, who both polled two percent.