Seven suspected robbers have been arrested in two separate anti-robbery operations in the Western Region.

Four of the suspects, Shadrack Nyame, Wofa Yaw Boadi, Sampson Attobra and Kweku Koduah were arrested at their hideout at Wassa Powuako after they had robbed their victims of an amount of GHc 42,360.00 and some mobile phones at a section of the road between Wassa Powuako and Wassa Abenabena.

Three others; Samuel Amuzu, Francis Acheampong and William Kwifie were arrested for attacking and robbing their victims of various sums of money and some gold ore at Yayaso village near Samreboi.

Items so far retrieved from the suspects include cash of GH₵ 1,480, a quantity of gold ore, one pump action gun, seven AAA live ammunition and one spent cartridge.

The police announced the arrest in a statement which indicated the suspects are in custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

“We commend the Western Regional Police Command for conducting this successful operation. We are also thankful to the victims and community members who assisted in the operation.

“We continue to urge the public to support the police to maintain a safe and secure environment for all,” the statement added.