Body of a missing 19-year-old commercial motor rider has been discovered in a bush at Dwenase in the Wiaso Nunicipality of the Western North Region.

According to uncle of the deceased, Gideon Asante left home on Monday for work but he was never sighted until he was discovered lifeless three days later.

Missing 19-year-old okada rider found dead in bush

Kofi Adade said a resident, who had gone to the bush to pluck mangoes, heard a phone ringing, and after surveying the area saw the teen lying in a prone position.

Mr Adade, who was on road construction duties in the area, said his instincts set in immediately and he rushed to scene.

It was then he identified the body, though badly decomposed only in the face area, as that of his nephew.

He stated that the deceased had bruises on his forehead and a wide cut on his mouth as well as his throat slit.

According to him, doctors confirmed his observation except that the slash on his throat was attributed to decomposition.

Meanwhile, his motorbike was no where to be found, forcing residents and police to suspect a robbery turned murder.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue as police begin investigations.





