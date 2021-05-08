Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has cautioned he cannot be forced to react to issues concerning the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Mensa Otabil.

According to him, the man of God is like a father who he will not disrespect in anyway.

He made the remarks on Adom TV’s Nnaw)twe yi show as he details reasons he never commented on the Capital Bank collapse saga.

“In journalism, there are two things; the news and opinions but sometimes when the news is presented, you can give opinions. When Otabil’s issue came, the news was reported and there was no opinions likewise the lighthouse stories .

“When the DKM, Duffuor, Kofi Amoabeng and the other banks collapsed, nobody called me to comment so why were they mounting pressure and condemning me for not saying anything?” he queried.

“I want to put on record that I will never come out to give any opinion. There are people in our lives that you don’t go out to attack them after the story has been told because of the relationship you have with them,” he warned.

Going further on the importance of building and maintaining relationships, he noted that he still has a good relationship with the Chief Executive Officer of the Multimedia Group, Kwesi Twum, who calls to check up on him.

In view of this, he will never come out to offer opinions if such people are being attcaked in the future over an incident.

“I don’t want such people to be disappointed in me because they didn’t expect certain comments from me. If you cannot defend them, the best thing is to keep quiet so I didn’t find calls to speak about Otabil a wise thing to do,” he stated.