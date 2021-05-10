The first Ghanaian woman to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service, then the Gold Coast Police Force, General Seargent Rosamond Asiama Nkansah (RTD), has been laid to rest.

This was in a solemn ceremony on Friday, 7th May 2021.

The burial service was held at the Police Inter-Denominational Church at the Police Depot in Accra.

Rosemond Asiama died at the Police Hospital in Accra on Saturday evening, February 20, 2021, a family source disclosed the information.

She became known for fighting for the rights of her fellow policewomen while in service.

The service was officiated by Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt. Rev Felix O. Annancy with DCOP Very Rev. Fr. George Arthur, Chaplain of the Police Catholic Church moderating.

In his sermon, Rt. Rev Felix O. Annancy reminded mankind of the need to live each moment of life making a positive impact.

Some members of the Police Management Board including the Director-General/CID, COP Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, who represented the Inspector-General of Police; the Director-General/Private Security Operations, COP Mr. Alphonse Adu-Amankwaah were in attendance.

Others were the Director-General/ Welfare, COP Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah, Director-General/Technical, COP Mr. Samuel Monney and the Chief Staff Officer, ACP Mr Joseph Owusu-Ansah.

Executives and members of the Retired Police Officers, Association were also present in their numbers in addition to other serving senior and junior Police Officers.