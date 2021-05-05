The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit back at the Ghana Police Service for declining the request of some agitated Ghanaians who want to demonstrate on Sunday, May 9.

Sammy Gyamfi, in a tweet on Wednesday, stated that “Covid-19 should not be used as pretext to suppress our inalienable right to peaceful assembly.”

According to him, the rights of the people must be upheld.

Some unhappy Ghanaians, mostly made up of the youth, on Tuesday notified the police of their intent to embark on a demonstration following an uproar on social media.

The protest, which has been dubbed, ‘FixTheCountry’ is to vent their spleens over what they described as failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.

In the letter signed by 20 individuals, they explained that the date, May 9, was selected to capture the restless spirit of the over 126 Ghanaians who lost their lives some 20 years ago at the Accra Sports Stadium due to the “institutionalised incompetence and disregard for Ghanaian lives.”

However, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of Accra Regional Police Command, said the imposition of restrictions means the demonstration has to be halted.

But, Mr Gyamfi has questioned the constitutionality of the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012), adding that it has been selectively implemented.

“It’s about time we had a national conversation about the constitutionality of the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and the selective application of same,” his tweet read.