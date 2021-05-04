Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has waded into the ongoing campaign on Twitter where many are calling for the incumbent government to fix the country.

According to most of them, all they are asking for are good roads, quality education, and better healthcare.

Others are also calling for jobs with good salaries, affordable rents and good drinking water in villages and towns that have no water for their daily usage.

Though many celebrities have joined the train, one fan called out Stonebwoy, Samini, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale for showing apathy towards the agenda.

The fans asked why the A-list musicians will be silent when they equally supported the Nigerians during their #EndSars demonstration.

@samini_dagaati @sarkodie @stonebwoyb @shattawalegh dem all make quiet. This same people then dem dey push #EndSARS nu oo. Same people go come tell us to support our own yet they can’t fight for their own #FixTheCountry #BlackTuesday.

But Stonebwoy, who didn’t take the matter lightly, said: Please if them send you tell Dem say u no see me o.. which part of the suffering are we not affected by directly and indirectly as Ghanaians? The problem is you the parties politicising everything. When you know exactly what to do...[SIC].

