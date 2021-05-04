Rapper Sarkodie is the latest celebrity to receive blessings from the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

Sarkodie, who graced an event where the Ghanaian Islamic cleric was the guest of honour, took advantage of their meeting to seek blessings.

In a video he posted on social media, Sarkodie was seen bowing before the century-old man, in the presence of some other dignitaries.

A handshake ended their encounter, paving way for actor Lilwin to take his turn.

Meanwhile, tons of dignitaries visited the Chief Imam when he celebrated his 102nd birthday last week.

Video of Sarkodie and Chief Imam below: