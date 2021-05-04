A 13-year-old boy is deceased after being knocked down by a taxi at Akrantiebesa Lady Diana in the Ashanti Region.

Per a witness’ narration, the teen was on his way to buy food when the taxi knocked him off the road.

Despite what is believed to be a hit-and-run, the taxi driver is said to have defended he had no idea he was involved in a fatal crash.

The witness, a mechanic, disclosed he, together with his apprentices, gave the driver a hot chase before he agreed to transport the victim to the hospital.

The 13-year-old is said to have passed on before his relatives and the police were notified.

The witness attributed the crash to speeding as a result of no speed ramps, stating the deceased is the third person to die in his arms.

He is, therefore, bringing to the attention of the authorities their road needs and pleading for it to be treated as a matter of urgency.