Two men believed to be in their twenties (names withheld) have been arrested by the Police for murdering an 82-year-old man at Ejura Brigade in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Ejura Police Crime Officer, A.S.P Kyei Sarpong, the suspects who have confessed to the crime stole the deceased old man’s fowls after which they murdered him.

“Three days ago, some volunteers arrested the two suspects holding six fowls at the market at about 11 pm when their movement became suspicious to the members of neighborhood watchdog committee. They then handed over the suspects to us at the Police station,” ASP Sarpong confirmed.

He added that the next morning, a report was filed of an elderly man whose body had been mutilated to death.

It took the deceased’s family to identify the stolen fowls at the station for the police to realize a correlation between the thievery and murder.

“We assigned men to follow up to the crime scene where they found out that the deceased had some lacerations on the body. Hence the officers suspected foul play. Later, one of the police officers told me he suspects two of the fowls were hatching eggs at the time they were stolen. Then true to the word, when the family of the deceased came back to the police station and we ushered them to where the life fowls in our custody were, they identified the two fowls and confirmed that they were hatching eggs. That is how we managed to solve this puzzle of murder.”

He added: “Then quickly, I interrogated them at the counter and they confessed that they killed the man by hitting him with a stick repeatedly. So we’ve retrieved the exhibits and they are in our custody,” A.S.P Kyei Sarpong told Adom News’ reporter Christian Ofori Kumah

He added that the suspects will be arraigned while investigations continue.