Three young men have been arrested over alleged homosexual act in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state.

According to report and photos sighted on Instablog9ja, the teenagers with peculiar haircut were monitored and nabbed by neighbours.

They were said to be having an orgy during the birthday party of one of them identified as David, who had turned 18.

They were handed over to an NGO who in turn alerted police of the development, hence their arrest.

In photos of their arrest, they were paraded while they wear only boxer shorts, and some items in polythene bags believed to be sex toys.



