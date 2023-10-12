In the bustling landscape of Ghana’s political scene, a bright and determined young lady, Mahei Barikisu, is stepping into the spotlight with a clear purpose: to bring about positive change and development in her community, the Adjei Kojo electoral area.

Mahei is a graduate of Business Administration who specialised in Accounting from the Islamic University College Ghana.

She is ready to take on the role of Assembly member in the upcoming District Assembly elections in the Tema West Municipality.

But Mahei’s journey into community leadership didn’t begin with her decision to run for public office.

Her passion for community development and commitment to transparent and accountable leadership was evident during her time at the Islamic University College Ghana.

Mahei served as the first-ever female Financial Secretary in the Student Representative Council (SRC), breaking barriers in an Islamic institution.

Her dedication to this role set a precedent for transparency and accountability, showcasing her leadership capabilities and her commitment to serving her fellow students.

Mahei declared her intention at a ceremony organised by the Renel Ghana Foundation to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

She is ready to advocate and lobby for developmental projects and capacity-building initiatives for residents in the underprivileged Adjei Kojo electoral area.

Her vision is not just to be an Assembly member but a catalyst for change, reviving hope and offering opportunities to the dejected and the youth in the community.

Mahei’s story is a compelling one, a testament of a passionate individual seeking to make a difference in her community.

Her journey from a determined student leader to a candidate for public office is an inspiring one.

As she steps into the political arena, Mahei Barikisu aims to redefine leadership and rekindle hope in the Adjei Kojo electoral area, promising a brighter future for all.

Keep an eye on this rising star in Ghana’s political landscape as she endeavours to turn dreams of development into a reality.