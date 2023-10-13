Over GH¢850,000 worth of unregistered medicines, also said to be unwholesome, have been seized in the Central Business District of Kumasi.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says the ongoing operation is to clamp down on the sale of illegal pharmaceutical products from the retail market.

The exercise includes the preventive sensitisation of traders and consumers.

The products were seized at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi which is fast gaining notoriety as a centre for the sale of unwholesome herbal products and unregistered medicines.

The items seized include varieties of aphrodisiacs, body enhancement products, unregistered herbal medicines, orthodox pain relievers, and cosmetics.

The market surveillance by the Food and Drugs Authority is done occasionally to clamp down on unlicensed drug peddlers.

The Ashanti Regional Manager, John Laryea Odae-Tettey in an interview with JoyNews said, “The confiscated products will go through our safe system of disposal. We advise all manufacturers and importers to get in touch with the Food and Drugs Authority. We are there to ensure and assist them to register and sell on the Ghanaian market,” he assured.

The marketing of unwholesome medicines is a growing trend on social media.

The FDA says it plans to rid the internet of such advertisements and sale of unwholesome products.

“Punitive measures are there. The law mandates us to prosecute you or fine you. This goes to you, if you want to indulge in these illegal businesses, you will have a price to pay. Join hands with FDA to ensure that products there are safe for consumption,” he revealed.

Mr. Odae-Tettey said the FDA will continue to engage consumers to desist from patronising unlicensed drug peddlers.