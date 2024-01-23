The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has has served notice that, it will prosecute artisanal salt associations and large-scale salt manufacturers who fail to regularise their operations with the Authority.

This is to ensure the public is protected from Iodine Deficiency Disorders in both humans and animals.

The FDA in a notice dated January 23, 2024, stated that, a survey conducted by the authority revealed that “salt in trade not iodized as required by law” which constitutes a violation and a major public health concern.

“Iron deficiency anemia can result in stillbirths, congenital defects, decreased cognitive capacity, infant mortality, delayed physical development, and goiter in both humans and animals.

“Operators of artisanal salt facilities should contact the nearest FDA Office in the various regions or districts for further information and technical assistance where necessary,” it stressed.

Full statement below:

READ ALSO: