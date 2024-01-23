Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, has surprised her with a brand new car after the birth of their baby child.

With a music video devoted to the baby, the couple announced the arrival of their child in an Instagram post on October 27.

In an Instagram post alongside images of Mercy and their child, Mercy’s husband gave her a Mercedes SUV as a push present.

A video of Mercy’s joyful test drive was published on the platform, showing her elation and excitement.

This is the second car Pastor Blessed has presented her with, the first being a brand-new salon car shortly after they tied the knot.

The Nigerian Idol winner also rushed to Instagram to share photos of the new car, thanking her husband for the gift.

She wrote: “I got the best gift ever. Y’all please help me thank my husband tell him I sent you. Thank you sweet.”

Mercy and Blessed Uzochikwa tied the knot traditionally in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 12, 2022.

See video below: