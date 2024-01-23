Member of Parliament(MP) for Nsawam/Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has pleaded with delegates to vote for incumbent MPs seeking re-election in the January 27 New Patriotic Party parliamentary elections.

According to him, the NPP side of Parliament will weaken as some key members are not seeking re-election.

18 incumbent NPP MPs have bowed out from Parliament including Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Suame), First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai), Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South), Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan), and Ken Agyapong (Assin Central).

Speaking on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM, Annoh-Dompreh stated that the party needs a strategic restructuring ahead of the general elections.

“We should be careful because all the experienced MPs are leaving. If our care isn’t taken we will constitute an inexperienced side that will worry the party. We are pleading with the party leaders to learn from this. If you have an incumbent who has shown signs of brilliance both in parliament and in the constituency, retain him,” he said.

“We have a road problem in this country and unfortunately, the burden is on the MPs so if your MP doing well, retain him. This year with the help of COCOBOD, many of our roads will be fixed,” he added.