At least one person has been reported dead with some people injured in an accident involving a VIP Granbird on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The incident according to reports, occurred at Amanase, near Suhum in the Eastern region, early on Friday, December 15, 2023, around 3:30 am.

The bus was traveling from Kumasi to Accra.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that, the VIP Granbird suffered brake failure, leading to a collision with a wood-carrying vehicle making a turn.

The report stated that, the victim, a young man in his 20s, was swiftly taken to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment but died on arrival.

His body has been deposited at the morgue.

Others with minor injuries were treated and have since been discharged.