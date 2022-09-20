The Gomoa East District Assembly has banned all land guard related activities and collection of digging fees from developers with an immediate effect.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Solomon Darko Quarm, announced this while addressing a press conference on Monday.

He noted the directive has been sanctioned by the District Security Council and has, therefore, charged developers to report any group of people who will storm their land for collection of digging fees to the police for prosecution.

Mr Quarm revealed that the Assembly has engaged all chiefs to ensure strict compliance. It has also set up an emergency response team to arrest all land guards.

Thousands of developers residing at Gomoa East and Kasoa have been wounded while others have also lost their property in the hands of land guards and digging fee collectors.