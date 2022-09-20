The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has opened applications for its Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) Module.

The application process, which began on Monday, September 19, 2022, forms part of efforts to reduce unemployment in accordance with the YEA Act 2015 (Act 887).

YEA in a public notice indicated the process will run till Friday, October 14, 2022, at no fee.

Applicants, according to YEA, must be between 18-35, with a minimum of Senior High School certificate with beneficiaries to work on a two-year contract.

Interested persons can apply through www.yea.gov.gh or visit the various district offices for support.

Read more details on the application below: