Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum, has addressed participants at the United Nations (UN) Educational Summit in the United States of America.

Speaking on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Education Minister recounted how Ghana is making prudent investments in education to make the country and the world a better place.

He told the Summit that education is not just the birthright of every child but it is also a powerful co-creator for progress in poverty reduction, health and sustainable development.

He emphasised the need for a new way of working that reimagines education in a win-win partnership with the entire 2030 Agenda.

Speaking at the launch dubbed, ‘Rewiring Education for People and the Planet Report’, Dr Adutwum highlighted the number of strategies that have been employed to reposition the entire education to produce a critical mass of empowered Ghanaian equipped with essential skills for socio-economic transformation.

These and many other interventions, he said, have changed the face of Education in Ghana.

“No country can deliver quality education where children are not able to learn because they are hungry, required to work or take care of their families,” he pointed out.

He further added that “no country can attain sustainable economic growth where entrenched poverty and inequalities in learning and skills undermine human capital.”

He, therefore, called on everyone to work collaboratively across sectors, levels and stakeholders to rewire education for people and the planet.

Dr Adutwum also advocated collaboration between all nations, international organisations and the private sector to tackle global educational challenges collectively.