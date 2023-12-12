The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Kofi Agyepong, has announced announced plans to re-assign the former tollbooth workers.

Mr Agyepong has said they will work as YEA’s District Disability Officers nationwide by the end of the year.

He disclosed this while addressing patrons at the launch of the Business and Employment Assistance Programme (BEAP) on Monday in Sunyani.

“By the end of this year, all former tollbooth workers who were laid off after the government abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges will be re-assigned as YEA district disability officers,” the CEO assured.

This comes two years after the redundancy of about 800 tollbooth workers following the cessation of toll collection nationwide in November 2021.

On November 15, 2023, the aggrieved Persons With Disability (PWDs) were arrested while picketing at the Roads Ministry to seek audience with Mr. Amoako-Atta and demand payment of their salaries.

They accused the government of not fulfilling its promise to provide them with alternative livelihoods or reassign them.

