A gory accident has claimed the life of a final year student of Takoradi Technical University (TTU), identified as Joseph Eshun Sackey, alias NBB.

The incident occurred as NBB and a group of friends were en route to the 2023 Sandfest concert.

Details of the crash are sketchy, but videos shared captured the victims in a devastating state along the shoulder of the road.

Passersby managed to rescue some injured persons and transported them to the hospital, unfortunately, NBB lost his life.

NBB was a dedicated IT student at TTU and an integral member of the university’s football team.

In a heartfelt communique, the team remembered him as an outstanding individual who touched the lives of many, describing him as kind, warm-hearted, and exceptionally compassionate.

The loss of Joseph Eshin Sackey has left a void in the hearts of his fellow students, teammates, and the entire TTU community.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the accident as the community mourns the untimely loss of a promising young talent.