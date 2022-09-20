Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Ebenezer Teye Larbi, has fought off reports of power theft.

He made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday following summons by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over illegal power consumption.

Mr Teye Larbi stated the claims against him of power theft are an orchestration by some faceless people.

“Claims against me that I have done illegal connection are absolutely untrue. I am a law-abiding person and won’t do that. I want to assure my detractors that nobody can intimidate me,” he said.

He revealed that his meter was illegally removed by some unknown people and therefore wondered why he is accused of power theft.

