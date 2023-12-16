Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton will announce a 27-man squad as the final list for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as ordered by the Confederations of African Football (CAF).

All participating teams have submitted provisional squads of 55 players with the final squads of 27 players expected to be named on January 3.

The technical handlers of the Black Stars are expected to maintain core players of the team ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, a player in the final squad can only be replaced after a serious injury no less than 24 hours before the team’s first match following the approval of the medical certificate by the CAF Medical Committee.

Some local players are also expected to be named in the final squad for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are expected to open camp early in January as they hope to end the country’s 41-year trophy drought in Ivory Coast next year.

The tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, and Yamoussoukro.

Ghana has been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

