Ghana coach, Chris Hughton is expected to announce a 50-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars have booked their place in the tournament that has been slated to kick off from January 13 to February 11 next year in Ivory Coast.

Hughton is expected to send the list to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for scrutiny before the final 23-man squad for the tournament is announced.

With 29 days to kick off the tournament, former footballers and fans have called on the technical handlers of the national team to include local players in the squad.

One player who has been talk of town is Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey.

Following his excellent performance against Hearts of Oak, Chris Hughton has been urged to consider naming the former Inter Allies player in his squad.

Black Stars are expected to open camp early January with the final 23-man squad expected to be announced on January 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ghana, who is seeking to lift its fifth continental trophy has been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

