Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has showered praises on Mohammed Kudus for his awe-inspiring bicycle kick goal against Manchester City.

In the climactic showdown of the 2023/24 Premier League season, West Ham ventured to the Etihad Stadium on a Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola and his formidable squad were poised to clinch the Premier League title for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time, and surged ahead with two quick goals courtesy of Phil Foden, seemingly on a smooth path to glory.

Yet, Kudus electrified the atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium with a moment of brilliance in the 42nd minute, altering the course of the game.

The genesis of the goal lay in a curling corner delivered by James Ward-Prowse. Amidst the chaos, as Gvardiol faltered in his clearance attempt, the ball found its way to Kudus.

With a deft touch, the former Ajax maestro lofted the ball, executing a flawless overhead kick past goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, igniting jubilation and narrowing the halftime score to 2-1.

However, in the second half, Rodri reinstated Manchester City’s comfortable lead with a precise strike from the edge of the box after 59 minutes, sealing a 3-1 victory and securing the Premier League crown for the fourth consecutive season.

Reflecting on Kudus’s sublime finish on Sky Sports, Neville drew parallels to a similar feat achieved by Alejandro Garnacho earlier in the season for Manchester United.

“An incredible goal. It’s similar to the Alejandro Garnacho goal at Everton. It is brilliant from Mohammed Kudus,” Neville said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus has notched up an impressive tally of 14 goals across various competitions in his debut season with West Ham United in the Premier League.

With his sights set on international duties, Kudus will now shift focus to the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the Black Stars, facing Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and 10 respectively, in Bamako and at the Baba Yara Stadium.