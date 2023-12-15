Former Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour believes the senior national team, the Black Stars can play in the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West African country who is four times champions will compete at the 34th edition of the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana seeking to end its 41-year trophy drought has been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Despite the recent struggle of the team, Osei Kuffour believes the team can pull a surprise by playing in the semifinals of the tournament with proper planning and preparation.

He however cautioned that, should the team even exit at the quarterfinals, the team should build on that for the next AFCON tournament which will be held in Morocco in 2025.

“Ghana can pull a surprise because when we get to the tournament, that is where you see Ghanaian players performing so I will not be surprised if we play in the semifinals. But even if we exit in the quarterfinals, I will not be surprised and with that, we can plan for the next AFCON,” the former Bayern Munich defender who made 228 appearances for Ghana and scored eight goals told Kessben FM.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

