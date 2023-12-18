The Director in charge of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has disclosed that some aspiring Assembly members are actively involved in fixing roads and constructing bridges in their respective areas.

According to him, majority of the aspirants display their work on their posters as part of strategy to win the elections which also signals a proactive engagement in community development.

Dr. Quaicoe made this revelation in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday.

“Could you believe that there is an increased involvement of aspiring Assembly members in community development projects, such as road and bridge construction? Some of them are even constructing roads, which, to me, is an indication of their commitment to the betterment of their localities,” he said.

In his view, the Assembly elections this year is more attractive than in previous years because of the competition between the aspirants.

Dr. Quaicoe highlighted the positive impact of radio education, stating that it has played a crucial role in increasing awareness and participation in the electoral process.

Despite a lower level of women’s participation, he noted a significant rise in the number of aspirants.

The Director of Electoral Services expressed hope that, the overall participation would surpass the 50 percent mark, considering the higher number of aspirants compared to previous years.

Meanwhile, over 66,000 individuals are currently competing for Assembly and Unit Committee positions in the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs) scheduled for Tuesday December 19, 2023.

