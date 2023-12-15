Ghanaian musician, M.anifest has said he does not engage in publicity stunts because of his brand.

“I have never been engaged in publicity stunt; it doesn’t work for me. Why would I need that? It doesn’t suit my brand. It will be such a travesty,” the artiste said on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

M.anifest, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and distinctive style said his authenticity speaks for itself.

“A lot of my tweets have ended up on the web, and it means some of my tweets are interesting so why would I say I want to figure out a stunt?” he questioned.

The artiste further elaborated on his perspective, asserting that sometimes, being oneself is the best form of publicity.

“Sometimes being you is the best publicity you need he stated, underlining the significance of staying true to one’s artistic identity.

M.anifest’s refusal to partake in publicity stunts aligns with his quest to deliver authentic and meaningful content to his audience.

Watch video below

MORE:

Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023 to illuminate National Theatre on December 16

Efya questions Ursula Owusu over sex toys brouhaha in Parliament