Rapper, Medikal has responded to his colleague, M.anifest who claims not to know him in an interview on Hitz FM.

During the question and answer session on Thursday’s edition on Daybreak Hitz, M.anifest was put on the spot to respond on some jabs Medikal had shot at him in his latest album.

He refused to reply noting that, he does not even know him [Medikal].

His comments have triggered a flurry of emotions in Medikal who has taken to Twitter to rant at length.

Funny how best friends quickly transform into enemies, today you don’t know me. Hmm 🙂 https://t.co/UVvUIb5kXh — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) December 14, 2023

Medikal tweeted how funny it is for best friends to quickly transform to enemies, suggesting that they previously had a friendship which has turned sour.

He further asserted that some, humans are like pythons and he is shocked M.anifest has denied knowing him after “all they’ve been through”.

Sir please he is lying, we know each other very well, we are musicians. https://t.co/63XJgztjSc — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) December 14, 2023

Despite the apparent tension, Medikal also praised M.anifest’s talent as a rapper, acknowledging his seniority in the music industry.

He be senior man as a matter of fact. https://t.co/bsxtgO7kwp — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) December 14, 2023

The online exchange between the two rappers has caught the attention of fans and followers of the Ghanaian music scene, sparking discussions and debates about the intricacies of relationships in the entertainment industry.

The unexpected dispute has raised questions about the underlying reasons for the apparent breakdown in their relationship.