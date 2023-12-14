Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest has responded nonchalantly to rapper Medikal’s subliminal diss track featured in his “Planning and Plotting” album, titled “Warning.”

In an interview on Hitz FM, M.anifest downplayed any potential feud, asserting that he had not even listened to the album in question.

“I didn’t listen to the album. I don’t even know about that,” M.anifest expressed, indicating his lack of interest in Medikal’s music.

He further went on to detach himself from Medikal completely, stating, “How can I have a problem when we don’t even know each other?”

When asked how he does not know Medikal, he clarified that he may have heard of him, but might not have paid attention to him or his craft.

It is unclear the genesis of their feud, but netizens have speculated it is due to a line in M.anifest’s song in which he made reference to the term ‘Omo ada’ widely used by Medikal.

Watch video below: