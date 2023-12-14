The young disc jockey and content creator recently celebrated her 16th birthday, marking a significant milestone in her life.

This talented young lady first captured the public’s attention in 2017 when she emerged winner of TV3’s Talented Kidz show.

Since then, she has consistently impressed Ghanaians with her exceptional skills, earning a well-deserved spot in the limelight.

In her makeup video, DJ Switch wore a wide smile as she expertly painted her face, enhancing her already enchanting beauty even further.

Ghanaians were stunned by how much she had grown in a short period.

Some reminisced over her Talented Kidz days, exclaiming about how quickly time flies.

