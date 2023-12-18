The rift between two of Ghana’s prominent music icons, Samini and Shatta Wale, continues to escalate as they lock horns again over the #PlayGhana initiative aimed at boosting the airplay of local music in the country.

The #PlayGhana initiative by Small God, Samini, Black Sherif and several industry players, seeks to promote local music on Ghanaian airwaves to counter the dominance of foreign music in the country.

However, dancehall King, Shatta Wale has downplayed the impact of the agenda.

According to him, just 10% of foreign music would consume Ghana’s entire music industry, adding that the initiative was borne out of sheer hunger on the part of the advocates.

Interestingly, Shatta Wale had previously attempted to spearhead a similar campaign, which was shot down by fellow artistes.

Based on this backdrop, netizens are convinced he is just opposing the #PlayGhana initiate out of spite.

I just woke up to tell you ,you can’t fight foreign music 😂😂😂😂😂😂



Their 10% music will over-shadow the whole Ghana



Country with so much jealousy when it’s not them on the frontline 🤣😂



You see how poverty deh worry your artiste with nonesense suggestion ..



It’s poverty… — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 17, 2023

In a sharp retort, Samini, a key advocate of the initiative, lashed out at Shatta Wale, urging him to shut up and refrain from baseless criticism.

Samini highlighted Ghana’s recent musical achievements and emphasized that a conscious efforts could propel the country’s music to greater heights.

“What’s wrong with creatives appealing for more local content on our airwaves? Who does this hurt? So if it’s not your suggestion then it’s nonsense eeh lol,” a charged Samini quizzed Shatta.

Bro Lol. Ghana has become a spotlight over the last few years and this is not ending anytime soon. What’s wrong with creatives appealing for more local content on our airwaves? Who does this hurt? So if it’s not your suggestion then it’s nonsense eeh lol. Shut up I beg… https://t.co/y6NQJcOLNJ — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) December 18, 2023

Samini reiterated his support for#PlayGhana agenda and urged other stakeholders to come on board.