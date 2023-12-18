Eric Adjei has been appointed as a Director of the Board at Suma Rural Bank, following a decision by the bank’s shareholders.

Expressing gratitude for the confidence placed in him, Mr. Adjei conveyed his appreciation to the shareholders for entrusting him with this responsibility.

In outlining his vision for the bank, Mr. Adjei emphasized key areas such as expanding the bank’s share capital, enhancing the welfare of the staff, and implementing pro-poor policies to uplift the livelihoods of the bank’s customers.

During the announcement of his new role, Mr. Adjei took the opportunity to extend congratulations to his fellow board members.

He stressed the importance of unity among the board members to foster the growth of the bank.

Acknowledging the efforts of the former Board, Management, staff, and all stakeholders, Mr. Adjei expressed his gratitude for their dedication and hard work towards the bank’s growth.

Eric Adjei, known for his experience in political communication and a background in law, currently holds the position of Bono Region’s Deputy Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress.

His multifaceted background positions him well to contribute to the success and progress of Suma Rural Bank.