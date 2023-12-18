Over 15 persons have been rendered homeless in a mysterious house fire at at Bibiani Old Town in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal of the Western North Region.

The fire which stated at around 9:30 on Monday, December 18 gutted all nine rooms.

Bibiani Municipal Fire Commander, D.O.2 Enock Tetteh, confirmed to Adom News that they had a distressed call that there was a domestic fire outbreak at Bibiani Old Town.

When they got to the scene, he said they managed to quenched the fire but shortly there was another fire in a separate room.

Efforts to by personnel to quench the fire proved futile so D.O.2 Tetteh said they suspected it could be spiritual.

He said they quickly reached out to the family to pour libation before they could quench the fire.

However, the fetish priest at Abofrem, Okomfour Baffour Gyau told Adom News that, the gods in the house are very furious due to indecent behavior of the tenants.



Okomfour Baffour urged the family to conciliate with the gods so that missing monies, strange calamities, and the mysterious fire outbreaks in the area would cease.