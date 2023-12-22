Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has called for the resignation of the Controller and Accountant General.

Her call comes in the wake of Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem’s decision to contest the New Patriotic Party’s Akim Swedru parliamentary primaries.

In her view, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem should have resigned even before picking his nomination forms.

“You should have resigned before picking forms. As a Public Servant, you shouldn’t show any colors. In order to avoid such things, you resign honorably. Don’t fight over it because it’s not done” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Friday.

According to her, working in the public sector comes with rules and regulations, and it is a constitutional flaw to show party affiliations.

“It’s a Public Service, and there are rules and regulations, so it is entrenched. It’s wrong since you have shown your party colors. He should have resigned even before going for his forms,’ Ms. Jantuah stated.

Despite calls for him to step aside after picking the nomination forms, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem continues to remain in office as the government’s chief accountant.

He will be challenging the incumbent MP, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, for the Akim Swedru seat.”

