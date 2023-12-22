Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih has assured the chiefs and people of the region especially Jirapa that he will work to sustain the current peace prevailing in the municipality.

Addressing kingmakers the Minister said Jirapa has the potential to become the fastest-developing municipality in the region.

Citing the number of educational and institutions that are dotted in the municipality to buttress his claim, he opined that what the people need to achieve that feat is peace.

”Chieftaincy conflict has never been a friend to us, what they bring in their wake is poverty, misery and lack of development and we don’t want that for our beloved Jirapa,” he said.

The Jirapa skin and Jirapa elders were at the office of the regional minister to inform him of the successful completion of the final funeral rites of the late paramount chief of Jirapa, Naa Ansolee Ganaa II which paved way for them to unanimously endorse the Jirapa regent, Naa Justice Dinah Donglabong as his successor.

They were there to also invite him to the coronation of Naa Justice Donglabong Dinah slated for December, 30, 2023. They were led to the office of the Upper West regional minister by the chief of Tugo, Naa Daniel Tangba.

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih commended the Kingmakers for the speed and peaceful manner they conducted their activities in coming out with their decision.

He entreated the kingmakers and all those involved in the nomination, enskinment and out-dooring of the new chief to follow due process.

”Let’s do things in conformity to the dictates of the laws of Ghana. As you go back to Jirapa to continue the processes, you have to be measured and do things in moderation

“For us here, we don’t have a side we are supporting. What we know is to ensure that there is peace and harmony in Jirapa,” he added

Dr. Bin Salih warned, ”We will not allow any individual or any group of persons to disturb the peace we are enjoying in Jirapa”.

Principal State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney General’s Department in the Upper West region, lawyer Saeed Abdul Shakur was unequivocal on the stance of the Upper West Regional Security Council on chieftaincy issues.

”We also want to make it clear that we do not have a hand or whatsoever in the chieftaincy matters in Jirapa. We don’t have a side as chieftaincy matters are concerned. The welfare of the people is the principal responsibility of the regional minister ably supported by the rest of us,” he disclosed.

Lawyer Saeed Abdul Shako, however, advised that if there are any issues in the matter that one is dissatisfied with, the person can seek redress through the appropriate channel by resorting to the judicial process to resolve the matter and not to take the law into their own hands.

He pointed out that the four channels that aggrieved parties can go to resolve their grievances include the Judicial Council of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Judicial Council of the National House of Chiefs and the Supreme Court.

He warned that the might of the state will crush anybody or group of persons who goes contrary.

