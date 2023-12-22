Multiple-award-winning dancehall and reggae artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy said his children can never be gays or lesbians.

The ‘Pull Up’ hitmaker emphasized that he considers himself straight, a trait he expects his children to inherit.

“I believe that people will take after you most often. I am straight, my dad was straight, and my mother was straight. My family line majority of them showed straightness as far as I am concerned. So I believe that I am straight and I can put my hands on that.

My wife is straight, My daughter has got to be straight, and my son has got to be straight because they are continuing in that so they are going to learn that” Stonebwoy said in an interview on Starr FM.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian lawmakers have been engaged in discussions since August 2021 regarding a Bill that seeks to criminalise same-sex relations.

The Bill, known as the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values has garnered support from many MPs in Ghana, with proposed jail sentences of up to 10 years for those advocating for LGBTQ rights.

The Bill, backed by religious and traditional leaders if passed will prosecute pro-LGBTQ for publishing content that challenges traditional binary gender identities.