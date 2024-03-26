A 20-year-old man, identified as Ojo Monday, has been arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State, over alleged housebreaking and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Moyosola Adesola, said that the suspect stole some noodles, maggi seasonings, salt, onions, “fufu” and a pot of soup all valued at N300,000 belonging to the complainant.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at about 12 noon at Falegan, Ilawe Road in Ado-Ekiti, Daily Trust reported.

The defendant, however, denied the charges.

Inspector Adesola noted that, the offences contravened Sections 322 and 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

Olayinka Opaleke, counsel to the defendant, urged the court to grant the defendant bail.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till April 23, for a hearing.