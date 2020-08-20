Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has promised better remuneration for teachers and nurses should the NDC win the 2020 polls.

The former Education Minister also assured teachers and nursing trainees of innovative financial interventions, including increased training allowances and educational loan facilities to facilitate their successful training.

She gave the assurance during separate interactions with trainee teachers and representatives of teacher unions at the Gbewaa College of Education and trainee nurses at the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College at Bolgatanga on the last day of her tour of the Upper East region.

The Vice Presidential candidate indicated that the yet-to-be-launched NDC manifesto has a comprehensive action plan to proactively address the needs of trainee teachers and nurses.

“Our manifesto is of a different nature this time,” she said, adding that there are innovative policies that would enable the NDC government to build on its enviable achievements and do more for the teaching and nursing professions.