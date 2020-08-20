The Bole Magistrate Court has remanded into prison custody seven suspects who appeared before the court over the lynching of 90-year-old woman, Akuah Denteh at Kafaba after accusing her of witchcraft.

The suspects were initially discharged of their former charges but were re-arrested immediately and committed to prison custody.

The Northern Regional State Attorney, Salia Abdul Quddus, in an interaction with the media after the suspects were rearrested, explained that the discharge and re-arrest of the suspects paved the way for the docket to be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for study and advice.

“What we can assure them of, is an expeditious and professional trial, that we will prosecute this matter to the best of our ability to ensure that justice is done for all persons,” he assured.

The suspects are facing murder charges and are expected to appear at the Tamale High Court on September 18.

BACKGROUND

On July 23, Ghanaians woke up to a viral video from Kafaba where a feeble old lady was subjected to serious abuse.

The 90-year-old woman later died at home after complaining of chest, ribs and waist pains.

The police have so far arrested seven persons including two women who were seen in the viral videos abusing the old lady.

Seven persons remain at large.