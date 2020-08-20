The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is pleading with the government to give the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, protection as her life is in danger.

According to him, some elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are planning to cause mayhem as the country prepares for election.

“I know some people in the opposition party had a meeting to cause mayhem. In that particular meeting they said they will burn the EC office, burn electricity installations, They planned to crush me and to also run Abronye DC over with a sprinter. I reported the matter to national security.

READ ALSO:

“Don’t take whatever NDC says lightly. We have to be serious. Jean Mensa needs to be protected. They have given the first sign and within three months we will see commotion.

“The government has to open its eyes and give the NDC boot for boot. First, they threatened to burn the EC office and they have done that. Protect her. She needs protection at home, in her office and everywhere she goes,” he told Accra based Neat 2 TV.

Listen to him in audio above: