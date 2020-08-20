Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, is trending on social media for his pair of shoes he wore to the reunion meeting with Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town.

Stonebwoy diverted attention from the alleged assault he meted to the manager to his customised footwear.

The shoe, a black wedge heel, typical of the ones worn some decades back, has caused funny uproar, with netizens having diverse names for the brand.

Putuu shoe, as most fans termed it, borrowed Stonebwoy extra height to meet the level of Angel Town as they pose for a reunion photo.

Here are some reactions Adomonline.com garnered from Twitter:

Stonebwoy is wearing Issac Newton's shoe😂😂 — LowKeey😉 (@MJ_Bryt) August 20, 2020

Like joke like joke Stonebwoy ein shoe take the shine from the press release😌 the kambu🥾 no🤣🤣🤣#BhimNationStillSolid#1realkwamexxv — MR. AHORLOO🇹🇬🇬🇭 (@1Realkwamexxv) August 20, 2020

You ppl see the shoe STONEBWOY wear take go meet Angelo ?. That one sef be weapon of mass destruction. Kyr3s3 man is always strapped from head to toe. pic.twitter.com/qeVF3kfip1 — Kojo ♎ (@KoJJoMilan) August 20, 2020

Stonebwoy paaaaa wey kinda shoe be that😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 🙏🏾AgnusDei (@3ldridGe) August 20, 2020