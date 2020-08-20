Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, is trending on social media for his pair of shoes he wore to the reunion meeting with Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town.
Stonebwoy diverted attention from the alleged assault he meted to the manager to his customised footwear.
The shoe, a black wedge heel, typical of the ones worn some decades back, has caused funny uproar, with netizens having diverse names for the brand.
Putuu shoe, as most fans termed it, borrowed Stonebwoy extra height to meet the level of Angel Town as they pose for a reunion photo.
