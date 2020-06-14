Three more people have died from the deadly novel coronavirus disease as Ghana records 304 cases, pushing the country’s tally to 11,422.

The latest to have fallen to the disease are three males aged 82, 31 and 66, who were all hypertensive, the Ghana Health Service reports.

As at today, Sunday, June 14, 2020, Ghana’s active cases stand at 7,215 while 4,156 people have recovered from the disease which has killed 51 people.

The report further stated six persons were critically ill with three on ventilators while 13 others were severely ill.

